'Proud to wear the uniform': New police officers getting on the beat

Tasmania's newest police officers say they will continue to wear their uniforms with pride as 17 constables graduated from the Tasmania Police Academy.
Three officers will head to Launceston, two to Burnie, and another three will head to Devonport while the remainder will be based in the South.
Although they are fresh graduates, the new constables are no stranger to being on the beat.
As part of their 28-week intensive course the new constables spent 10 weeks in the field working with experienced officers through the police service's first-ever mentoring program.
Constable Emma Hadley said after 11 years working in childcare it was time for a change, and the police service offered a job where every day would bring new experiences.
The Launceston local spent her field rotation at Longford, George Town, and Launceston stations, and said being partnered with senior officers was rewarding.
"I was very fortunate to have great mentors," Constable Hadley said.
"They were supportive and encouraging, and just really good at just showing me the ropes."
Constable Hadley said she was "honoured" to be named dux of the course, and she would wear her uniform with pride as she continued her duties at Launceston station.
"I love wearing the uniform, I'm really proud to wear the uniform," she said.
"Even just walking through the city and seeing people that I know. They were excited to see me and it felt really good to have that presence in the community."
Constable Mafeking Smiler, a former mine worker, said training out in the field at Burnie, Devonport, and Ulverstone with two "pretty amazing" mentors was an invaluable experience.
"I've always been a very hands-on learner," Constable Smiler said.
"Coming from a trade background I've always just been really busy with my hands and struggled with the classroom side of stuff.
"The idea that we were out for 10 weeks was very appealing, it suited me really well. I got back into an environment that was more comfortable."
The Burnie-based constable said joining the police was a childhood dream come true, and the mentoring program left him well-prepared for whatever his future posting would bring.
"I think it's very beneficial to all upcoming recruits and people who want to look at a career in policing," Constable Smiler said.
"Getting that on-the-road experience before we actually step out gives us an advantage, we have more skills and that makes us feel more prepared.
"We're actually pretty educated on what we need to do and how we should act once we graduate."
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said Tasmania Police now employed 1459 officers, bringing numbers to an all-time high.
He said this allowed the service to establish specialist divisions - namely the Crime and Intelligence Command, the Road Policing Service, the Special Operations Group and the Family and Sexual Violence Command.
Tasmania Police continues to recruit new officers, and further details can be found at recruitment.police.tas.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.