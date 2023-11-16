A 23-year-old man left with serious injuries following crash in North

A 23-year-old man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital in a serious condition following a two vehicle crash at Cressy.
Police reported the crash at Charles Street, Cressy, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 16.
The road between Church Street and Saundrige Road was closed for several hours following the crash.
Police advised the road was cleared shortly before 7am the following morning.
An 18-year-old woman has been taken into custody and will appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police said the man sustained serious leg injuries during the crash.
Officers believe the man and the woman are known to each other.
