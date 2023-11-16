What makes TCL's leading bowlers Smith, McLean so good ahead of showdown?

As the TCL's two unbeaten outfits go head-to-head, the league's leading wicket-takers grace the pitch as well.
Trevallyn host Evandale Panthers in round five action, with Daniel Smith and Sam McLean to lead their respective bowling line-ups.
Opening quick Smith has joined Trevallyn this season from Launceston and has immediately taken the competition by storm with 12 wickets at 7.25.
"We had an inkling that he was going to be a pretty good player but he's just a really good bloke as well," coach Drew Clark said.
"His influence around the club [is massive], he brought Ken [Fitzgerald] and the whole club has got to know him and he's got to know the club and he's fitted in like a treat.
"He loves the social side as well, which is what he was after and why he came back to TCL to be a bit more casual because he's got a young family now."
On the other hand, McLean is a spinner who has been at the Panthers for several seasons after making the jump from South Launceston.
He's taken 10 wickets at 8 after making the team of the year last season.
"He's been fantastic for us, he's just a bit different than myself as a spinner and we work pretty well in tandem," captain-coach Jonty Manktelow said.
"He wants to get wickets and is a strike bowler for us, he puts it in the right spot and bowls through the tough middle overs and keeps on taking wickets for us."
It's back-to-back top-of-the-table clashes for the Panthers, having defeated Hadspen before having last week's bye.
Coach Jonty Manktelow is looking forward to it, while his opposing number described the clash as "intriguing".
"For me, they are the team to beat - I reckon they are the number one seed," Clark said.
"Their top four or five bats are all very good and dangerous, obviously Jonty especially - I don't think he's scored less than 50 this year so he's just taking off from where he was last year.
"It's an intriguing outlook where we've got a very strong bowling line-up and they've got a very strong batting line-up."
Sean Barry and Nick Garwood come in for the hosts, while Kavindu Akalanka, Gayathra Pathirana and debutant Jye Tyrrell replace Rumen Ahmed, Umang Patel and Nikhil Bhatkar for the Panthers.
Fresh off defeating Longford, Perth regain skipper Mason Keane for their clash against ACL.
The Demons are hoping to bat their full 40 overs, while Bluebacks skipper Troy Huggins believes his side can match it with anyone on their day.
In the round's other match-up, Legana host Hadspen, who are looking for their top order to stand up after heavily reviewing their last two matches.
Coach Tristan Weeks wants consistency, while Legana coach Dean Hawkins said his side could be very dangerous once they realise their capablities.
Both sides made two changes with Robin Uppal and Johan Leeman in for the hosts, while Jayden Last and Alex Diprose return for Hadspen.
