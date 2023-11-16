The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man could face jail for medicinal cannabis use while on drug treatment order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:54am, first published November 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medicinal cannabis contains the active constituent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
Medicinal cannabis contains the active constituent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Community Corrections Tasmania has applied to cancel a person on a drug treatment order because of his persistent use of medicinal cannabis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.