Man could face jail for medicinal cannabis use while on drug treatment order

Community Corrections Tasmania has applied to cancel a person on a drug treatment order because of his persistent use of medicinal cannabis.
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard the application to cancel the order of Timothy Paul Cox, who is on a drug treatment order with an 11-month custodial component.
Under a drug treatment order, a defendant can avoid jail as long as they stay off drugs and comply with the conditions of the order, including refraining from drug use, undergoing programmes and committing no new offences.
However, if a magistrate cancels an order, the defendant is liable to serve some or all of the custodial component of their sentence.
A Community Corrections officer told the court that the focus of the court-mandated diversion programs (CMD) application for cancellation arose after Mr Cox was recently told in court that he could face cancellation if he kept using medicinal cannabis.
Earlier this year, the court heard that Mr Cox obtained medicinal cannabis via a Melbourne internet-based provider.
It was delivered to his door by a courier.
The officer said that Mr Cox had advised that he was still using medicinal cannabis.
On Wednesday, magistrate Simon Brown told a court that any user of medicinal cannabis would need a prescription from a local GP obtained in a face-to-face consultation.
About 7000 Australians legally use medicinal cannabis to combat chronic pain.
"Up until Monday, Mr Cox had not made any enquiries about getting an appointment with a local GP," the officer told the court.
"He has been honest, telling CMD he has been getting it online."
The officer said Cox had been advised twice to cease using medicinal cannabis, and he told CMD that he used it at the weekend.
"He was told that if he wants to remain on CMD, he has to stop all use."
She said Cox advised CMD that he couldn't get an appointment with a GP until February.
The magistrate in charge of the court-mandated diversion programme, Sharon Cure, said that one of the requirements for getting an online prescription was that a person had to declare they did not have an addiction or a history of drug use.
"He could not have answered yes," she said.
Ms Cure said that under the Poisons Act, a doctor must identify any drug-seeking behaviour.
"It is very complex because it's a new thing," she said.
Ms Cure said an aspect of the problem was that some drug counsellors told people to use cannabis to help them get off methylamphetamine.
"We can't encourage cannabis use," she said.
The court heard that Community Corrections had previously applied to cancel Cox's order in May and August 2023.
Ms Cure adjourned the Community Corrections application for cancellation until November 29 at 2.15pm.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said: "The department is unaware of any changes to policy around Drug Treatment orders being administered through the Court Mandate Diversion Program".
