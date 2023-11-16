Shelving Mac Point stadium would free up funding for roads: Senator

A promise for funding Macquarie Point stadium should be shelved, a Tasmanian Senator says after the federal government cut off funding for major infrastructure projects.
On Thursday, November 16, the federal government announced funding towards a slate of federal infrastructure projects was axed in an attempt to bring down inflation.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King announced the $16 million of federal funding to upgrade Old Surrey Road/Massey-Greene Drive wouldn't go ahead.
Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrell said roads funding shouldn't be cut at the expense of funding for a stadium.
"In my view it's a really easy decision: cut the $240 million for the Macquarie Point stadium," Senator Tyrell said.
"We could upgrade Old Surrey Road 15 times over for the price of the stadium."
She said Labor was pointing the finger at the Coalition but that it was hard to make the case when they'd committed the stadium funding when there were concerns about infrastructure spending blowouts.
"If the federal government pulls the funding for the stadium, the state government won't be able to afford it," Senator Tyrell said.
"So the project will be shelved, and it'll save almost $1 billion in unnecessary spending."
She said with inflation the way it was, projects such as the stadium weren't needed.
"If everyone is being asked to tighten their belts, we need to do our part too. And the stadium funding is a great place to start," she said.
The 23,000 seat stadium is expected to cost $715 million, with the federal and state governments both chipping in.
The proposal received the green light to be assessed by the state's planning commission as a project of state significance earlier this month.
