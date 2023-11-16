The Examiner
Shelving Mac Point stadium would free up funding for roads: Senator

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrell wants roads to be a priority over a new Hobart stadium.
A promise for funding Macquarie Point stadium should be shelved, a Tasmanian Senator says after the federal government cut off funding for major infrastructure projects.

