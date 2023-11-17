The Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Ben Lee squeezes in 2 Tassie shows while visiting for nephew's wedding

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Ben Lee will be back in Tasmania this weekend. File picture
Ben Lee will rekindle the spark between himself and Launceston music-lovers on his long awaited return to Tasmania.

