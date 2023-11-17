Ben Lee squeezes in 2 Tassie shows while visiting for nephew's wedding

Ben Lee will rekindle the spark between himself and Launceston music-lovers on his long awaited return to Tasmania.
"Me and the audience are like old lovers reconnecting for another shot of the title," Lee said.
He returns to the state for two shows, one in Hobart and the other Launceston, which he has squeezed into a weekend his nephew is getting married.
"I haven't playing in Tasmania for so long, and then I thought it would be insane to go and not play there," he said.
"Over my 30-year career it's easy to forget there's audiences in different places."
The last time Lee remembered playing on the island was for Festival of Voices "years" ago.
Another Tasmanian experience, he said was playing an outdoor show with Missy Higgins in "the single coldest show I've ever played in".
"It was so cold my fingers couldn't shape the chords properly because they were frozen," he said.
He will bring his show, Ben Lee vs The Collapse of the Music Industry, to Du Cane Brewing on Sunday, November 19.
Lee said spending his entire life surviving in the music industry was like being in a permanent boxing match.
"I look at musicians complaining about the industry, and I've never really been the type," he said.
"So the show's fun, and covers all the way through my career telling stories.
"During the time of the pandemic particularly, people come to hear my music because it's a mix of romance, optimism and celebration."
The role of entertainers, particularly when people are going through a hard time, is something Lee said he had been thinking about.
"You don't want to deny their difficulties, but you don't want to dwell on it either," Lee said.
"It's a matter of how to hold space for people to be all of themselves."
The Weirder Together podcaster said the longer his musical career went on, the more he was able to surprise himself during his gigs.
"I don't have a set list, it's a piece of paper with about 30-40 songs on it," he said.
"The audience also throws out song recommendations and we figure it all out together."
Tickets to Lee's Launceston performance are available online at Moshtix.
