Riewoldt to launch Tassie AFL club's public consultation at Queenstown

Richmond football great Jack Riewoldt has called on Tassie's legion of footy fans, asking them to complete a survey about the design and name of the new team and announcing the start of a series of fan consultations next month, starting at Queenstown.
Three-time Coleman Medallist Mr Riewoldt was in Hobart on Thursday to launch the Tasmanian Football Club's 'Put Your Say into Play' community consultation, including an online survey and face-to-face consultations starting December 14.
The survey was launched on Wednesday and has had an "amazing" response, he said.
The seven-minute survey includes questions about the team colours, the preferred name of the team, and what a Tasmanian team meant to respondents.
The public has until November 30 to fill it out.
Other survey questions included what aspects of football were of interest and the likelihood of respondents signing up as club members.
"This will be a really big power source for us to go and grab information and grab data and grab people's thoughts," Mr Riewoldt said.
"We're really excited about hearing from all Tasmanians. Whether you love footy or you don't like football, we want to hear your thoughts on what this team should represent.
"We're looking to go far and wide with all our respondents; we're looking to get into the nitty-gritty of what makes us Tasmanian and what our Tasmanian football club will be built on.
"This is a product for all Tasmanians."
The Tasmanian Football Club was founded earlier this year after the state government signed a deal with the AFL. The deal is contingent on the state building a new stadium to house the team.
The team is presently slated to enter the top league in 2028.
Tassie Devils Under-18 Best and Fairest Winner 2023 Meg Harrison said she was thrilled at the prospect of playing in front of a home crowd and representing her community on the big stage.
"The idea of having a Tassie team down here and something that we can possibly put on the jumpers for and wear them at the highest level is something we're all super excited about," she said.
"For me the dream was always to try to play at the highest level ... the opportunity to represent my own state with all my supporters and family around is absolutely unbelievable".
Mr Riewoldt said the enormity of the task of setting up the team was "daunting".
"But the fact is we've got a great board in place ... and we've started to develop a roadmap on where we want to go."
Tasmanian Football Club director Kath McCann said the club held its third board meeting in Thursday morning, with a target club launch of March next year.
It will reveal the team colours and name around that time, she said.
"The amount of progress we're making is truly outstanding," she said.
Asked about friction between members of the board, she said debate was welcome.
"The board has been pulled together representing all of Tasmania, so there's a range of skills around the table, there's a range of geography around the table, and all good boards should have good healthy discussion and debate".
She said the club was making progress on selecting a site for its high-performance training centre, and was working through governance and budgets needed to get the team off the ground.
