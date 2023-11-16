The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Evandale's Scot talent: verandah festival brings international flavour

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 16 2023 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale Verandah Music Festival co-ordinator Jeff McClintock. Picture by Craig George
Evandale Verandah Music Festival co-ordinator Jeff McClintock. Picture by Craig George

A distinct international flavour will spice up the fourth instalment of the Evandale Verandah Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.