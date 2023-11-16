State renters face long wait for fairer system, TasCOSS says

TasCOSS has expressed disappointment that a review of the state's tenancy laws to ensure they appropriately supported tenants will not take place until 2027.
The review is part of a new 20-year housing strategy that has been released by Homes Tasmania with the lofty ambition to end homelessness in Tasmania by 2043.
The main aim is for homelessness to be brought down to a "functioning zero" which means it would be rare, brief and non-recurring.
Actions proposed under the plan include increasing medium-density infill housing, improvements to affordability in the private market, planning scheme reforms and the use of subsidies to lift the rental vacancy rate to 3 per cent.
TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said setting housing targets were one thing, but delivering on them was what counted.
"The reality is Tasmanians experiencing severe housing insecurity wont be celebrating a 20-year plan, they need action and they need it now," she said.
Ms Picone said there was disappointment that some actions wouldn't take place until 2027, such as a review of the State's Residential Tenancy Act.
Shelter Tas chief executive Pattie Chugg said there had been a 45-per-cent increase in homelessness in Tasmania between 2016 and 2021.
We know from our members that the housing and homelessness sector is at capacity, and 42 people are turned away every day from crisis shelters," she said.
"There are 4600 households on the waiting list for social housing.
"The entire sector is affected increasing demand and costs.
"The strategy needs to ensure sustainable funding for existing essential services and any new housing initiatives.
"We hope to see these pressures eased as the strategy is implemented."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.