Can't handle the volume at the self-service check-out? Quiet hour extended

Chain supermarket Coles has extended its low-sensory shopping experience, quiet hour, to five days a week in a different time slot.
Coles will turn the volume down on its radio and reduce register and scanner value, while employees will refrain from using the PA system except for emergencies for an hour each weekday from 6pm.
The move will see all stores, including those in Launceston, transform to a low-sensory experience.
The move has been welcomed by Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard, however she said the work to make retail spaces safer for not just for those who are neurodivergent but everyone.
"On the balance we are delighted Coles have decided to allocate a window because previously they were at times that didn't meet the need of many," Ms Blanchard said.
"Let's look at this with a different mindset. The world is hyper sensory stimulation, but why?
"We urge, can the retail environment reflect upon the overload that technology has enabled. Maybe tone down the sensory stimulation for more than small windows, and we're saying it's better business for all."
She said lights and sound were the two major sensory considerations.
Having a quiet 3x3 room for people to regulate and educating staff on neurodivergence were the next steps to inclusion, Ms Blanchard said.
She said the quiet hour made a huge impact, particularly to assist with planning, however "some in the community say it's good but a little bit tokenistic".
Speak Out Advocacy also congratulated Coles for taking constructive steps towards the inclusion of people with disability in their local community.
"It is very positive to see businesses recognising the diversity of requirements that ensure all people have access and are considered valued customers," Speak Out Advocacy disability advocate Dominique Vittori said.
Coles introduced quiet hour in 2017 with select stores nationally continuing to reduce their sound between 10.30am and 11.30am on Tuesdays.
The changed time is expected to better suit many customers, including working parents.
Coles head of diversity and inclusion Katie Wyatt said the supermarket was committed to meeting the diverse needs of customers, ensuring everyone felt welcomed, valued and comfortable.
"Up to 70% of autistic people experience sensitivity to sounds, with autistic adults reporting that these symptoms worsen with stress and anxiety therefore, quiet hour promotes increased opportunity and enhances the shopping experience for thousands of customers," Ms Wyatt said.
