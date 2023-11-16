Launceston's Beaumont rising to occasion following return to cricket

Launceston up-and-comer Thomas Beaumont is making the most of his return to cricket, coming back from a two-year absence this season.
The 18-year-old, who also captained Tasmania Devils in the Talent League on the football field, has scored 130 runs at an average of 26, reaching 50 for the first time this season last week.
Leading into their match-up with Ulverstone, Lions coach Heath Clayton said having Greater Northern Raiders players Alistair Taylor and Dravid Rao in the side has boosted Beaumont's level.
"He's obviously a talented sportsperson and it's not only his raw ability, he's just a good person to have around the group - he brings an energy and that's really positive," Clayton said.
"In the first couple of games, he was trying to find his feet but I think that's three 40s in a row for him in the last three games, so that's consistency and we'd like to see him get a big one soon."
He's also no stranger to a big knock, hitting 133 off 148 balls against Mowbray in 2021 as a 16-year-old.
Launceston come into Saturday's clash after a 20-run loss last weekend, which Clayton said was "disappointing" given it was their third time in a winning position without a victory.
He's looking for his side to bat with intent through the middle overs and not put as much pressure on themselves at the back end.
Their NTCA complex neighbours South Launceston return from a bye that came at a good time according to captain Jeremy Jackson.
They'll face the win-less Latrobe, as the Knights try and put their last match behind them after being bowled out for just 31.
"We'd been playing some really good cricket up until then, even the Saturday against Burnie where we lost, we were in positions throughout that game where we could have won, so we played plenty of good cricket there as well," he said.
"That was our only really bad day of this season so far, so for the moment, we're pretty happy just to move on from it and prepare to do better this weekend."
South Launceston will have two changes, with Tom Hawkins unavailable and Brodie Jarrad suffering a broken wrist while running between the wickets against Burnie.
Westbury's unavailability dilemma continues, with the Shamrocks, who sit at 5-1, having four more changes this weekend.
Liam Ryan, Jono Chapman, coach Chathura Athukorala and Sisitha Jayasinghe all return with Adam House, Jordan French, Matty Allen and Dean Thiesfield unavailable.
The Shamrocks, whose bowling has been impressive in recent weeks, face Devonport - with captain Daniel Murfet wary of their talents.
"I think it's going to be important that we take key wickets when it matters most," he said.
"They've got at least two or three really good-quality first-grade batters in their line-up and some solid bowlers too so it's another game where I know if we focus on the things that we can do well, which we have been doing lately, then hopefully that'll hold us in good stead."
After several years of washouts on the road against Sheffield, Riverside are excited to get out on the park this weekend.
Coach Patty Mackrell said the battles between the Blues and the Mountaineers are always good ones, with Riverside bowler Lyndon Stubbs leading the league's wicket-taking with 13 at an average of 12.62.
"He bowls to his field, he understands what he wants and he does a little bit with the ball but he's got good control," Mackrell said.
"His leadership on the field [is brilliant], he assess the situation and the batsmen well and knows where to put the ball."
Thomas Lewis and Sol Scott miss through unavailability.
Mowbray captain Luke Scott is looking for his side to be consistent across the whole match as they face Burnie.
The Eagles had a "really disappointing" batting performance last week and have been focusing on improving shot selection going into the clash with the Hurricanes.
