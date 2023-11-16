The Examinersport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

Launceston's Beaumont rising to occasion following return to cricket

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Beaumont celebrates his maiden A-grade century in 2021. Inset: Beaumont this season. Pictures by Launceston Cricket Club
Thomas Beaumont celebrates his maiden A-grade century in 2021. Inset: Beaumont this season. Pictures by Launceston Cricket Club

Launceston up-and-comer Thomas Beaumont is making the most of his return to cricket, coming back from a two-year absence this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help