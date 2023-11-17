The Examiner
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Another pie-in-the-sky distraction project?

By Letters to the Editor
November 18 2023 - 10:30am
OPPOSITION TO SUNCABLE PROJECT

Another pie-in-the-sky distraction project (The Examiner, November 16) by this increasingly out of touch, hi-vis vest Premier who knows he's on his last political leg.

