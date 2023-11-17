Another pie-in-the-sky distraction project (The Examiner, November 16) by this increasingly out of touch, hi-vis vest Premier who knows he's on his last political leg.
Even Twiggy Forrest had realised this Darwin to Singapore fantasy just doesn't stack up and isn't even wanted by Singapore and has no way of going ahead.
Why, when so many local social issues remain unresolved does the Premier waste everyone's time with more vainglorious distractions?
Yes, it would be fabulous to have a big 40-year manufacturing business providing all these wonders, but please Mr Premier, first ensure such ventures are actually a goer before wasting your taxpayer time and resources into someone else's flight of fancy.
THE efforts of a great many people in Australia to transition away from fossil fuels is facing a huge threat with the growth of liquefied natural gas and its associated methane emissions, a climate pollutant that is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
It is beyond my comprehension that the Australian Government, who have provided the people of Australia via many strong actions and assurances, that they are committed to countering human induced climate change, are now supporting the natural gas industry that will add, in a significant way, to the horrors of human induced climate change.
AFTER a four-week waiting time to see a doctor about an alarming issue, I was referred to an imaging group to have an MRI and a referral was made on my behalf to scan two areas.
But when contacting the group for an appointment I was told that only one could be taken unless $300 was provided by me, unless a specialist made the request, and that although both could be taken at the same appointment and only required a change in the positioning of the protective shielding on my body and all because Medicare only covered for one area of interest to my doctor.
Yet I had been on a waiting list to see a specialist for my back for six years and many calls from the health department to determine my interest in staying on the list.
The muscles and flesh are dripping away from my hand, what hope?
IF YOU haven't been part of the audience for "Things I Know To Be True" yet, make the effort.
Performances are first grade. Everyone involved deserves to be supported. Support our local theatre talents.
J. Breen (not Joh Breen, the Producer), Newnham
JUST remember that whenever you struggle taking precautions or staying home from COVID, know that you could be the reason someone is healthy today.
Your impact on slowing transmission could be the reason someone is alive right now. Your actions affect others and you're helping.
James Newton, Newstead
WELL it's all very well for banks and financial institutions to keep sending you updated terms and conditions.
Are we expected to pay a lawyer to read over it? It only ever protects the banks.
They have most of us doing almost all our banking online and now they take all but no responsibility for all the scams that's happening.
It's time they reopened branches and allow us to attend banks to do our transactions. Then it's less likely we will be scammed.
They should be checking all account details not just account numbers that may have been changed through hacked emails, etc.
IS THE denial of mandatory sentencing a question of self interest for our legal fraternity?
Were mandatory sentencing introduced, then the continual wheel of parole would cease to turn, the cash cow of legal representation required would diminish substantially. Appearance of repeat offenders whilst out on parole would lessen. Court time would be freed up.
To say that mandatory sentencing is of no deterrence is a questionable statement.
If it reduced sexual crimes by a small percentage, then the introduction of mandatory sentencing would be of worth.
Lastly, a sentence foremost, is not for the so-called rehabilitation of the incarcerated, but for the protection of our society. This point is almost overlooked in the process of sentencing.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.