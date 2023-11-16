Who 'cooked the books' on the proposed fire levy, Labor asks

Labor has seized on documents tabled in the parliament, which shows that the Treasury was unaware of who modelled the figures relating to a proposed new fire levy.
Labor leader Rebecca White in parliament on Thursday further highlighted further concerns from the department's acting secretary that the levy would not raise the required funds.
In response, Premier Jeremy Rockliff defended the government's decision to bring in the new levy, saying it aligns with other interstate governments' actions and would be based on appropriate evidence and advice.
In the tabled documents, an email from Treasury's acting secretary Fiona Calvert reads:
"My understanding is that the composition of rates released by the minister last week was not sufficient to raise the level of funding required to support the new Fire and Emergency Service.
"We are not aware who modelled the rates that were eventually released."
Labor leader Rebecca White in parliament on Thursday asked who had "cooked the books" on the fire tax levy and whether the rationale behind the levy was to hit Tasmanians for more tax than what was required.
She said the fire levy was first considered by cabinet's budget subcommittee as part of "broader work being undertaken to reveal fiscal buffers".
"In other words, this was never a fire service levy - it was a tax grab to fix your broken budget," Ms White said.
In response, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government would continue to consult on the levy proposal to ensure its rationale was based on appropriate evidence and advice.
He said the current system was inequitable and unsustainable.
The briefing showed that an online calculator was under development so households, businesses and farmers could find out what they would have to pay under the new levy.
Ms White said through reading the document, it was clear that a lot of work went into the device and it was on the cusp of being released to the public.
Mr Rockliff said the calculator was deemed to be relatively simplistic and did not provide additional information to property owners.
