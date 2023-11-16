Invermay storage sheds given green light after community airs concerns

Council chambers were packed with Invermay residents opposed to a commercial development in the heart of a residential neighbourhood.
Three storage sheds and attached offices were proposed for a commercial site at 1 Little Green Street Invermay.
Access to the site was proposed to be through 10-12 South Street, an existing commercial property.
Council officers recommended the proposal be approved, as the application broadly satisfied commercial zoning requirements.
The proposal was unanimously endorsed by City of Launceston councillors on November 16.
Numerous objections from South Street and Little Green Street residents were sent to the council, and many related to the safety of pedestrian and road traffic along South Street, which is dominated by homes.
These were reiterated at the meeting.
Site owner Dale Hainsworth said the plans were for small-scale businesses - like a plumber or furniture rental company - to use the storage sheds and not anything that would require heavy vehicles.
He said he was "very open" to building an acoustic fence and the possibility of changing the title to a South Street address after discussions with next-door neighbours on Little Green Street.
Changing the address would ensure no commercial vehicles mistakenly try to access the site from Little Green Street, as the entry from that road was blocked.
Co-owner Angela Hodge said the proposal had been re-designed to be "as considerate as possible" to neighbourts, and an alternate proposal to build homes there - if the land was to be re-zoned - would "degrade" the area.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said the council had "run this road before", and urged his colleagues to consider the application with regard to planning legislation.
Cr McKenzie said the application was broadly compliant, and the four discretionary issues - which related to building setbacks, the width of the driveway, landscaping and flood mitigation - were relatively minor.
"We've run this road before in regards to commercial properties, light industrial properties bounding residential properties," he said.
"The proponents have been working to try and minimise the impact on what's going on. So in my view, there are a number of mitigating factors that can be looked at.
"This particular development, in my view, has been tastefully dealt with to try and fit in with what the community is saying to us and to them in regards to how they can actually live and work in the same area."
Councillor Tim Walker proposed an amendment to the planning application that attached notes - which are non-binding as far as the planning act is concerned - urging the developers to request the address be changed and to install an acoustic fence.
Proceedings slowed as Cr Walker and council officers refined wording the notes, as the councillor wanted to be sure they reflected the proceedings had been verbally agreed to by the developers.
Other councillors indicated support for the proposal before the vote, including Lindi McMahon, who said she had been "buoyed" by the way the community had come together to make their feelings known.
She said she had heard both sides, and although she initially shared residents' concerns about traffic she was reassured by what the developers said.
The proposal was endorsed by all 12 councillors.
