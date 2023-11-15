Drivers now distracted by changing speed limits

IS IT just me or do other drivers find themselves crawling around the city in case they miss a change in speed limit? Does anyone find they now hesitate at traffic lights in case they change to orange and as we drive through worry they may change to red and we end up with a ticket or if we stop suddenly could be rear ended? Has the time between orange and red been extended to allow for the new speed limits. While we watch out for scooters, bicycles, those wishing to change lanes and pedestrians, are we likely to miss a speed limit sign especially if blocked by a large truck beside us. I'm happy to see safer streets for everyone so perhaps the speed limit could be the same in the city whatever is deemed safest and hopefully traffic lights adjusted to allow for the extra time to drive through safely and without the worry of the car behind not stopping. Are these changes along with mobile speed cameras reducing the road toll or should the focus be where drivers are dying on Tasmanian roads.