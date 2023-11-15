Drivers now distracted by changing speed limits

IS IT just me or do other drivers find themselves crawling around the city in case they miss a change in speed limit? Does anyone find they now hesitate at traffic lights in case they change to orange and as we drive through worry they may change to red and we end up with a ticket or if we stop suddenly could be rear ended? Has the time between orange and red been extended to allow for the new speed limits. While we watch out for scooters, bicycles, those wishing to change lanes and pedestrians, are we likely to miss a speed limit sign especially if blocked by a large truck beside us. I'm happy to see safer streets for everyone so perhaps the speed limit could be the same in the city whatever is deemed safest and hopefully traffic lights adjusted to allow for the extra time to drive through safely and without the worry of the car behind not stopping. Are these changes along with mobile speed cameras reducing the road toll or should the focus be where drivers are dying on Tasmanian roads.
Wendy James, Launceston
HOW can the leaders of the Western Powers fail to demand that Israel cease occupation of hospitals in Gaza and allow medical staff to save lives? How the leaders of major nations can stand by and see premature babies being deprived of means to allow them to live is beyond the understanding of any compassionate person.
Arnold Carter, Launceston
IT SEEMS that the Liberal, and sadly the, Labor government continue to flout their disrespectful name calling of "anti-everything activist" to describe anyone who shows any level of care and concern for the continued degradation of our beautiful state in return for small gains but big multinational profit.
Debra Hutton, Wynyard
THANKS Aurora for the $30.00 discount on my next power bill. With everything going up in price every little bit extra counts. It is a shame that there are many in the community who feel this deduction is not enough; they need to take into consideration the thousands of households and businesses statewide who are receiving it. We should be grateful for any assistance no matter how small and not moan about it.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
I FIND it interesting that TFS Acting Chief Officer Jeremy Smith is calling for residents to make fire plans when they have closed off access to the greatest tool in the fire plan toolkit - their radio network. Earlier this year the TFS moved to a new P25 digital radio network, in which each agency can choose which of their channels should be encrypted, and which should be open to the public. TFS has chosen to encrypt all of their channels, closing off the tap of information and keeping residents in the dark.
As we go into this year's fire season I am worried about how the community will be impacted by the lack of publicly available communications. As it stands, the only information I have available if an incident occurs locally is the old insecure pager network, and the very limited information on TasALERT. This information is highly delayed and passes through many hands, and does not communicate any valuable data about the situation on the ground. It is impossible to know, for example, when a fire jumps a road or a firebreak. This is absolutely critical when you're defending your property as it can form decision points in a well made fire plan.
Both the 2009 and 2020 Royal Commissions found that lack of information contributed to the loss of life and property. The CFA in Victoria solves this by having public radio streams easily accessible for every dispatch channel. Why can't we do the same?
Dave McKenzie, Ross
RECENTLY on ABC Local Radio's Breakfast program, the former Mayor of Hobart and state politician Sue Hickey, participated in "A Letter to Yourself" segment, where she delivered a wonderful historical precis of Tasmanian politics.
Included was the political propensity to retain seats at any cost, attainment of ministerial portfolios being a priority over constituents, a relative past failure to consider long-term public housing due to a perceived lack of votes, juxtaposed with a cowardly "punch down" and "blame the victim" mentality clearly evident in the revolving door of Tasmanian political narcissism.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.