House of the Week | A home with a breathtaking aura

This is the warm and welcoming family home of your dreams.
This expansive, five-bedroom, three-bathroom house is perfect for families, professionals, and mainlanders looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Set on a spacious six-acre plot with breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside, this property offers the perfect blend of privacy and convenience.
Ananda and Kate of Key 2 property, said that when it comes to 10 Travellers Drive, it holds a special place in their hearts.
"This property is special to us as it is the third time we have sold it and have seen the improvements with every sale," they said.
"Every owner has loved the location, privacy and unique layout of the property, not to mention the mountain views."
As you step into this stunning residence, you'll immediately notice the high timber ceilings and large windows that perfectly frame the beautiful vistas.
The versatile floorplan has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate large families and guests, offering essentially two separate dwellings in one, with a separate guest wing complete with a kitchenette.
There are multiple entertaining spaces to enjoy, including a flat, grassy play area that's perfect for children and pets, as well as an excellent swing set.
The property has a distinct bush feel, yet it's only moments away from the city, providing the best of both worlds.
Parking will never be an issue with two available undercover spaces, and you can rest assured that your home will always be warm and inviting, thanks to the Jinadara inbuilt heater in the lounge room, Daikin inverter reverse cycle air conditioner in the lounge/kitchen area, and free-standing wood fire boxes in both kitchens and rumpus rooms.
With plenty of wood on the property, you'll never run out of fuel to keep your home toasty and comfortable.
This is such a special property, and Ananda and Kate are proud to be sharing it with you.
Don't miss out on this impressive family home in a private, semi-rural setting - it's the perfect place to create lasting memories.
Contact Key 2 Property to arrange your appointment to view 10 Travellers Drive, Travellers Rest today.
