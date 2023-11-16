Wishing tree appeal to spread joy to families over the festive season

Santa has paid an early visit to Kmart Launceston while Christmas helpers have been kept busy with the department store launching it's annual appeal.
People wishing to make a difference this festive season can drop off presents at the Kmart wishing tree.
On Thursday, the giving season hit full swing with a day of celebrations for the appeal's launch.
Kmart wishing tree champion Kylie Minns said there were more helpers on board this year to support the appeal, including the store's new manager.
"We're hoping customers will help us either in store with a donation or online," Miss Minns said.
With extra hands, they've been able to deck out the store with Christmas decorations and bring festive cheer through entertainment.
Their work is only getting started, with the store's six wishing tree champions collecting the gifts under the tree each Monday to donate to the Salvation Army to distribute.
"Whatever Kmart Launceston raises will stay local," she said.
Donations have started to role in, and anyone who wishes to contribute can do so in store or online.
Gifts do not need to be purchased from Kmart, nor do they need to be wrapped, however used and second-hand gifts won't be accepted.
Miss Mins said donations could be made right up to Christmas Eve, and any last minute gifts would still be passed on to charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.