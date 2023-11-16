The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Thoughts on minimum two to four year jail terms for child molesters?

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:27am
Concern over proposed laws that considers minimum mandatory sentences for child sexual abuse offences in Tasmania
Victim survivors of child sexual abuse are reaching out to Tasmania's politicians to oppose the state government's minimum mandatory sentence legislation.

