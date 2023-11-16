Thoughts on minimum two to four year jail terms for child molesters?

Victim survivors of child sexual abuse are reaching out to Tasmania's politicians to oppose the state government's minimum mandatory sentence legislation.
The legislation, if passed, would see child sex perpetrators receive minimum mandatory jail time of between two and four years for crimes such as child rape and persistent sexual abuse.
Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest said it was not for political arm of government to set the length of sentences, which was a responsibility of courts.
Ms Forrest said minimum sentences would likely influence alleged perpetrators to plead not guilty, which will tie up the courts and re-traumatise victim-survivors.
"I've had emails already from victim survivors saying 'we don't want this, this is not the right way to go'," Ms Forrest said.
"There is lots of evidence that shows it doesn't work. It ignores the separation of powers between the parliament and the judiciary and the problem is, a law like this definitely increases the likelihood of the perpetrator pleading not guilty, so the victim almost always has to go to court," she said.
"That is my biggest concern. We have been trying to listen to victim survivors to ensure we don't further re-traumatise them. This does not do that."
Ms Forrest said the legislation showed poor form by the government.
"If you look at sentences over recent times they have been over this minimum, so to me, it is a political stunt, which is really unfortunate right now with Commission of Inquiry matters going on," she said.
"I hope that all members take this very seriously and consider not just the political imagery around this on being tough on crime," she said.
"We all know how abhorrent this crime is, those who perpetrate violent sexual abuse against children should always end up in prison but we should not be dictating the length of the sentence, that is or the courts."
