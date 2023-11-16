If drug treatment order recipients want medicinal cannabis it must be from local GP

A magistrate has ruled on medicinal cannabis acquired over the internet for people on drug treatment orders.
Magistrate Simon Brown made the ruling over the long running issue when contemplating sentence for Sheridan Keisha Weavell, 23, for a vast array of crimes.
Mr Brown told Weavell that he would consider allowing her to undertake a drug treatment order so as to avoid further time in custody.
Drug treatment orders allow a recipient to avoid jail as long as they stay off drugs and comply with conditions of the drug treatment order, pass drug tests and undertake programmes.
In recent months the court has heard that a number of recipients have accessed medicinal cannabis from internet medicinal cannabis suppliers while on the orders.
Medicinal cannabis is used by about 7000 people around Australia for relief of chronic pain.
The court heard in August that a woman had accessed cannabis oil and flower from the Redcliffe Cannabis Clinic in Queensland.
A man had medicinal cannabis delivered to his door from a clinic in Melbourne.
Community Corrections Officers from the CMD program sought the cancellation of the offender's order in August.
"CMD is disappointed about the prescription for cannabis which he received through an online provider," an officer said.
"This is becoming a huge problem," the magistrate in charge of the Court Mandated Diversion (CMD) program Sharon Cure replied.
"It's coming up over and over including in driving matters where people can legally obtain cannabis.
"This is the brave new world of cannabis where it can be obtained without a prescription.
"For him to hide behind an online prescription is not a good thing.
"It is relatively easy to get online and word of that is spreading like wildfire.
"The reality is we are a long way behind [with a policy]."
Ms Cure told the court at the time that formal advice had not yet been received.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said: "The Department is unaware of any changes to policy being administered through the Court Mandated Diversion Program".
In reading through the conditions of Weavell's potential drug treatment order Mr Brown specified that any medicinal cannabis prescription must come from a Tasmanian medical practitioner and be prescribed in person in a consultation with the doctor.
He said she could not use non-prescribed cannabis while on the order.
Mr Brown deferred sentencing of Weavell until January 27 2024 on crimes including stealing, destroy property, burglary, unlawful possession of property, possession of a controlled drug, possession of a thing for consuming drugs and aggravated burglary.
He said he would review her on December 13 2023 to see how things were going and get an indication on whether the DTO would be put in place on January 27.
