Man drove long trip while more than double legal alcohol limit

A Perth man drove 160km with a blood alcohol content of 0.117, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Adam Leigh Cawthen, 50, pleaded guilty to a count of driving while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit on October 1 2023.
Police prosecutor Payal Kaula said Cawthen was pulled up at 9.52 am for a random breath test when driving his black Commodore utility on Lilydale Rd Rocherlea.
He was handed a road safety disqualification notice for twelve months when he recorded 0.117.
Ms Kaula said Cawthen was driving from St Helens to his home in Perth after drinking the night before at the St Helens RSL.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Cawthen had been drinking the night before and had not turned his mind to the dissipation of alcohol out of his system when he set out to drive.
"He must have been intoxicated," magistrate Sharon Cure remarked.
Mr Doyle said that Cawthen was a property owner who felt the full effect of a disqualification.
He said Cawthen had prior matters but was not at the stage where he would be sent to prison, but if so, submitted that any sentence should be suspended.
Ms Cure said he had a prior offence with a high reading in 2009 and another in 2018 with a mid-range reading.
"On this occasion, you will receive an increased fine," she said.
"You can't afford to come back or drive while disqualified."
Ms Cure said it was relevant that he drove the next day.
'It was a high reading for residual alcohol and you either did not metabolise or you were very intoxicated because it was nearly 10 0' clock," she said.
She disqualified him from driving for twelve months and fined him $1700.
"It would have been higher except it was residual," she said.
"If you had taken off when you knew you were over the limit, you probably would have faced a jail term."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.