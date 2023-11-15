The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man drove long trip while more than double legal alcohol limit

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man drove long trip while more than double legal alcohol limit
Man drove long trip while more than double legal alcohol limit

A Perth man drove 160km with a blood alcohol content of 0.117, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.