'I hate him for what he did to mummy': Victim's family shares pain

The parents, siblings and daughter of a young mother stabbed to death in what appears to be a mostly random attack at an Ulverstone house have told the killer of their pain.
Heidi and Ricky Marshall looked directly at Colin William Drake as they told Justice Tamara Jago of the devastation his actions have caused during sentencing submissions in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Drake will be sentenced on December 13 for the frenzied attack on Gabrielle Marshall, 23 inside her friend's house in Main Street in June, 2021.
He told police he had gone there to steal cigarettes. However, Drake's carer, who lived with him in supported accommodation up the street, said he had expressed interest in the women living with children at the property.
The young mother had only been in Tasmania for a few weeks from Queensland when she was stabbed to death but she had told her family it was the "safest she had ever felt."
Ms Marshall had moved into her friend Lucy Devlin's Catholic Care property to get her life together after leaving a bad relationship. Ms Devlin had two young children and Ms Marshall was sleeping on a mattress on the loungeroom floor.
"I was outside trying to get her daughter Summer out from under the house to go to school when two men in suits, who I instantly knew were detectives, arrived," Mrs Marshall told the court.
"I knew something had happened and I was told Gabrielle had been murdered. My heart just broke.
"It is horrendous. I was in disbelief. She had changed her life for the better and was making plans and then, just like that, she was gone.
"The murder happened during COVID-19 and it was very hard to get Gabby's body back to Queensland. She had to go in a refrigerated truck. Everytime I see that kind of truck now I just cry."
Mrs Marshall said Gabrielle's daughter Summer now slept with on of her mother's jumpers because it still smelt like her.
"I think about how terrified Gabrielle must have been at the time. I blame myself for her being in Tasmania because I convinced her to go away and make a new start."
Her father Ricky Marshall told the court he was haunted by what his daughter went through the night Colin Drake broke into the house and stabbed his daughter while she was asleep on the floor.
"Her siblings are so traumatised by this. They are so stuffed up by this. Gabby's daughter wets the bed and gets very scared at night.
"This kills me on the inside. We had to take out a loan to come to Tasmania to attend this court case."
Ms Marshall's little girl Summer told Drake in a letter read out in court that she was only six when she overheard detectives tell Nana her mum had been murdered.
"It is just not fair. I get very angry. Colin Drake should die. I hate him very much for what he did to mummy," she said.
