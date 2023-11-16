'Delicious': Tassie cafes, shops will soon let you eat your cutlery

A budding company with Launceston roots wants you to have your cutlery and eat it too.
A handful of Tasmanian cafes, restaurants and shops are already stocking products from Edible Cutlery.
The product is being marketed as the future alternative to bamboo and also plastic, which has been phased out across Australia bar Tasmania and the Northern Territory.
"We wanted to break that loop of [disposables] with something that's very safe and natural," Abhinav Nagaraj said.
"They're made up of everything you find in a cookie - our first ingredient is wheat.
"It's plant-based, nut-free, non-GMO, all natural."
Edible Cutlery is based in Western Australia, but has a warehouse near Cimitiere Street in the Launceston CBD.
The company's range has sweet and savoury flavours - oregano, cheesy garlic, peri peri, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla - and there are also sporks and straws.
A knife has been developed that wouldn't suit a steak, but "definitely a cake or pastry".
Mr Nagaraj said the cutlery softens during the course of a meal or drink.
"It depends on the temperature of food and drink - with very hot food or drink at boiling point it lasts 20 to 30 minutes," he said.
"With frozen ice cream it lasts more than an hour."
At this stage, a spoon costs 60 cents at most, but the product is much cheaper in bulk.
The company hopes to one day have its products embedded across Tasmania.
"Our main goal is to not have these as an option, but as a conventional form of cutlery here on the island," Mr Nagaraj said.
"We have quite a few stockists including Tamar Valley Grocer, IGAs, cafes, fine dining restaurants. Most of them really loved the novel aspect of it, and that it's safe and kid-friendly product.
"The only problem we create is people eat their cutlery and want some more."
Edible Cutlery is one of 10 food start-up businesses from across the globe taking part in a 12-week program hosted by Startupbootcamp.
The program's first week was held in Singapore, and has since been based in Tasmania.
In that time the start-ups have interacted with customers and the state's business community to help hone, perfect and market their products.
The program's finale will take place on Thursday evening at Du Cane Brewery, and is open to the public.
"We would love to open it up - people are welcome to come at 3.30pm to register," FoodTech Tasmania managing director Tom Woolley said.
"Each of the 10 start-ups will be doing their final 'demo day' pitch which is a summary of their problem and their solution and how they're trying to impact sustainability around the globe."
The Demo Day event runs from 4-6pm.
