Dancing, food and good times to be had at this year's Diwali celebration

The Launceston community is invited to embrace all Diwali, the festival of lights, has to offer on Saturday.
Hosted by the Launceston Indian Community (LIC), the Punchbowl Christian Centre will host a "tapestry of cultural performances that reflect the diversity and heritage of India."
LIC secretary Vikram Garaniya said Diwali held "immense" cultural significance for the Indian community across the globe.
"Diwali is the biggest of all the festivals for most of the Indian communities," Dr Garaniya said.
Along with the traditional lighting of the lamp, which symbolises the eradication of darkness, attendees will be treated to classical Indian songs and dances.
Dr Garaniya said the program was a "fusion of traditional and modern elements."
"Regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs, Diwali is a celebration that brings our community together," he said.
"The event is not just a festivity for the Indian community, it's an invitation to embrace the spirit of unity and festivity that Diwali represents.
"It's an opportunity for the broader Launceston community to immerse themselves in the colours, flavours and warmth of Indian culture."
A highlight of the evening will feature a performance by the Sundarta Group of Launceston, presenting a dance that "intertwines tradition with contemporary rhythms."
"This is the most widely accepted event where you will see a major part of the community come together," Dr Garaniya said.
"We're expecting around 120 to 150 people, there will be plenty of food stalls as well to enjoy a different variety."
Tickets for the Diwali Festival of Lights event can be found online through trybooking.
