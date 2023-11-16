The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Dancing, food and good times to be had at this year's Diwali celebration

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shabs Agarwal, Meera Padmanabhan, Pratibha Tryambake, Foram Garaniya, Trupti Garaniya, Keran Pantthgoshi and Adidi Kataria Mohan Anantharaman. Picture Phillip Biggs
Shabs Agarwal, Meera Padmanabhan, Pratibha Tryambake, Foram Garaniya, Trupti Garaniya, Keran Pantthgoshi and Adidi Kataria Mohan Anantharaman. Picture Phillip Biggs

The Launceston community is invited to embrace all Diwali, the festival of lights, has to offer on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help