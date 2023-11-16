The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Future still uncertain for Launceston's twin heritage stunners

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christ Church (left) and Milton Hall (centre) in Frederick Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Christ Church (left) and Milton Hall (centre) in Frederick Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The future of two of Launceston's most recognisable buildings remains up in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help