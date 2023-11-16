Future still uncertain for Launceston's twin heritage stunners

The future of two of Launceston's most recognisable buildings remains up in the air.
Frederick Street's neighbouring church buildings Milton Hall and Christ Church were bought by Virgin Australia founder Rob Sherrard in mid-2022.
Mr Sherrard bought the heritage-listed buildings from City Baptist Church, which has since relocated to the Boathouse near Seaport.
At the time, Mr Sherrard said he was exploring suitable long-term uses for both buildings.
"We will be working closely with both the state and local heritage bodies with the primary objective to preserve the fabric and stature of the building in any future contemporary use," he said.
Both buildings have since been listed for lease, and have attracted varying interest.
A proposal from a Sydney group to transform Christ Church into an entertainment venue offering food and wine has been taken off the table, while others have showed interest in using the properties for offices or health projects.
Commercial uses of the building are likely to require considerable re-purposing.
"We're trying to find a tenant for one or both of them," Knight Frank Launceston's Charles Black said.
"It'll take some time because they're unusual properties, but somewhere along the line we'll find someone because they're central and offer a lot of floor space and carparking."
Construction of Milton Hall began in 1841, and was finished within a year by builder George Gould.
The first services were held in August 1842 and included a sermon from Reverend Henry Dowling, whose son Henry later became mayor of Launceston.
The existing Christ Church building has been in place since 1885.
The two properties are located across the street from Princes Square, and next door to an active development site.
The neighbouring corner block - formerly a Caltex service station - has been earmarked for a three-storey retail and office building.
