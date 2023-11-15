The Examinersport
One-eyed Pies to get up close with historic 16th premiership cup

By Jacob Bevis
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:33pm
Collingwood's premiership cup tour will head to Burnie and Devonport on Monday, November 27. Picture by Katri Strooband
One-eyed Collingwood supporters will be given an opportunity to get up close with an historic piece of silverware, as part of the clubs premiership cup tour across the country.

