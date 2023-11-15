Boilermaker in hot water after confronting ex-tenant over rental home damage

A St Helens man took his own measures when he could not find a tenant who had apparently trashed his house, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Andrew Lawrence Wallace, 53, pleaded guilty to injuring property and common assault on September 9 2023.
Police prosecutor Payal Kaula said Mr Wallace followed a complainant into the IGA car park in St Helens and deliberately manoeuvred his car so that the complainant could not park.
He also used his body to block the complainant parking as well as inconveniencing other drivers.
"The complainant carried a steel jack and confronted the complainant," Ms Kaula said.
"The defendant threw the jack through the open vehicle window striking his chest."
The court heard that the complainant was obstructed again before parking and going into the supermarket.
While the complainant was in the supermarket the defendant drove his vehicle so that it made contact with the rear driver's side door.
In an interview with police Mr Wallace said that he had purposefully driven his car into the man's car so that he could exchange names and addresses as required of drivers involved in a crash.
Ms Kaula said that after seeing the CCTV of the incident Mr Wallace became very remorseful.
He told police that the complainant had rented his house and left it decimated.
"He said he was extremely distressed about the home and not in control of himself," she said.
Defence lawyer James Oxley provided magistrate Sharon Cure with two pictures of Mr Wallace's property.
He said Mr Wallace had rented the home to the complainant for 6-7 years after renovating it.
Mr Oxley said an inspection at the end of the lease found extensive damage to gutters, smoke stains inside, damage to floorboards.
"The property had been decimated inside and outside," Mr Oxley said.
The court heard that "trashed" was a more accurate term.
He said it was estimated that it would cost $20,000 to refurbish.
Mr Oxley said that Mr Wallace, a boilermaker, was frustrated after trying to make contact with the family about taking rubbish away.
"He was extremely frustrated and worried about the financial impact and worried that it would not be rectified," Mr Oxley said.
The court heard that the jack struck the complainant without causing pain.
He said that the contact between the cars was done to cause the complainant to provide address details.
He said Mr Wallace had made a series of mistakes and accepted that what he did was wrong.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that it would have been a frustrating thing for a landlord to have to endure and the loss was significant.
She did not convict Mr Wallace and adjourned proceedings for two years on the condition that he be of good behaviour for two years.
