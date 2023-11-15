'Time things needed to change': How Tasmania Police plans to lead the nation on inclusion

Tasmania's emergency services have set a lofty goal, aiming to be among the state's most inclusive government agencies.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said although the LGBTIQA+ community and police had a rocky relationship, the situation in 2023 was a far cry from the past.
"When I came out as a gay man in the late 1980s, I was a criminal under Tasmanian law simply because I was in a relationship with another man," Mr Croome said.
"Not long after, I began pushing with others to change those laws and found myself being arrested in Salamanca Market by the Tasmania Police.
"It was because of that awful situation that we sat down with the police and decided it was time that things needed to change.
"Over the last 35 years, we've been working with Tasmania Police to create that change."
Mr Croome said the relationship meant Tasmania Police had become nation-leading in its approach to inclusivity - to the point where he had been asked to address mainland police services on best-practices.
He said the police service was not "resting on its laurels" as it launched a new push for inclusivity with the launch of the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management's LGBTIQA+ Action Plan 2023-2026.
Commissioner Donna Adams said the document was "more than just words on paper" and a "tangible demonstration" of how police - and the wider emergency services - planned to embrace Tasmanians of all identities.
This includes a mix of ongoing and new initiatives to further support LGBTIQA+ staff and volunteers, and strengthen relationships with those communities.
DPFEM has also launched a new video campaign, featuring representatives from Tasmania Police, Equality Tasmania and Working It Out promoting the police's LGBTIQA+ Liaison Officer program.
These dedicated officers offer specialist support to LGBTIQA+ community members and their familiesas they deal with police.
Their numbers will be increased from 11 to 30 over the course of the plan.
Izaak Brown said he had reached out to the Liaison Officers on behalf of a family member.
He said although there was still some work to be done, the police were clear role models in their approach to LGBTIQA+ matters.
"We reached out and found that particularly the voice in the police sector was one of advocacy, one of strength and one of unity," Mr Brown said.
"It made us feel very safe, and it helped role model the right behaviours and what the expectations are, particularly as a society these days."
Other targets include providing better support to LGBTIQA+ victims of crimes, with a particular focus on victim survivors of family violence or sexual assault.
The department also plans to better train all staff in dealing with mental health and suicide prevention as they relate to those communities, and promote awareness of crimes motivated by LGBTIQA+ hate.
DPFEM also plans to be one of the largest government agencies that actively recruits LGBTIQA+ staff.
These actions are in addition to ongoing ones like maintaining existing partnerships with Working It Out and Equality Tasmania and to further refine policies and procedures based on feedback.
Commissioner Adams said future actions included advocating for hate crime legislation.
"The most important part of this action plan is a demonstration that as emergency services, and as a policing organisation, we want to listen to our community," she said.
"It's important that we have the right training for our police officers, but we also have the right ability to understand the sensitivities and how we need to engage with the LGBTIQA+ community to ensure that they've got confidence to come forward and report crimes.
"What we don't want, is there to be a fear that they cannot come forward and report these crimes."
