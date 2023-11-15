Debunking kerbside recycling myths in Launceston one at a time Advertising Feature

The City of Launceston's Sustainability Team Leader Michael Attard. Picture supplied

The City of Launceston's Sustainability Team Leader Michael Attard is setting out to bust recycling myths as part of National Recycling Week 2023.

Mr Attard said Launceston households were some of the best recyclers in the State, helping to divert 42 Olympic swimming pools of material away from landfill in the municipality each year.

"Launceston households do a fantastic job when it comes to recycling, whether that's through kerbside recycling bins, using recycling bins in our city centre, or by utilising the Recycle Hub at Town Hall and the Recycling Centre at the Launceston Waste Centre," Mr Attard said.

"We know through waste audits that our kerbside recycling bin contamination rates are extremely low for a city our size, with an average contamination rate of under 10 per cent.

"This is a testament to Launceston households, who clearly take recycling seriously and inform themselves of what can and can't be recycled through their kerbside recycling bin.

"The average Launceston household diverts nearly 10 kilograms of recyclable materials each fortnight through their kerbside recycling bin.

"In fact, by embracing kerbside services like recycling and FOGO, Launceston households are helping to divert more than 12,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year, equivalent to the volume of 42 Olympic sized swimming pools.

Mr Attard said that despite these successes, there were still some pervasive myths about kerbside recycling, particularly on social media.

Myth one: All material from kerbside recycling bins is secretly disposed of in landfill.

"This is a myth that still crops up from time to time. All material collected in kerbside recycling bins in the Launceston municipality is carefully sorted and processed by hand at a specialised material recovery facility in Invermay," Mr Attard said.

"If you place an item in a kerbside recycling bin, it will be dealt with by a person at the other end, and that's why it's critical we don't put dangerous items like syringes other biohazardous materials in our kerbside recycling bins."

Myth two: It's okay to wrap recyclable materials in a plastic bag before placing it in a recycling bin.

"This is a common one we see in Launceston, even by well-meaning people who are absolutely dedicated to recycling," Mr Attard said.

"To some people it can feel a bit neater and tidier to place their recyclable materials into a plastic rubbish bag before putting it in the recycling bin. But we can't recycle soft plastics in kerbside recycling, so there's a chance the whole bag of material may be sent to landfill if people do this."

Myth three: Disposable nappies can be recycled of in kerbside recycling bins.

"Unfortunately, disposable nappies can't be recycled. They need to go in your kerbside waste bin."

Mr Attard encouraged anyone with questions about kerbside recycling in Launceston to visit the Council's website at launceston.tas.gov.au.