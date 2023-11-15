Dolphin Sands residents offered up land, houses as shelter during a crisis

Members of the Dolphin Sands community took to social media when a bushfire broke out Sunday evening, offering their homes and businesses as shelters for those unable to evacuate.
The fire which started around 6pm Sunday evening spread quickly overnight and claimed two houses, one shed and a vehicle, but is now under control.
Among those offering help was resident Alex Travers, who offered up his Craigie Knowe vineyard for anyone who needed to move animals to a safe place.
While thankfully the gesture wasn't needed, he said he spoke with residents through Facebook Messenger who were quite stressed about the situation.
"It is par for the course, that area does burn every year," Mr Travers said.
Owner of Melshell Oyster Shack Cass Melrose offered up free food and coffee for residents and volunteers, while nearby Swansea residents Leanne Dann and Josh Withers offered their homes and land for those seeking shelter.
A volunteer firefighter himself, Mr Travers said he was expecting "one of the worst bushfire seasons they've seen in a long time."
"Just coming off three years of really good wet weather into what could be another drought and not having any real rainfall on the East coast, it's said to be terrible," he said.
