The Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Dolphin Sands residents offered up land, houses as shelter during a crisis

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter works to put out flames in the Dolphin Sands bushfire, which broke out November 12. Picture Chelsea Lee Brown
A firefighter works to put out flames in the Dolphin Sands bushfire, which broke out November 12. Picture Chelsea Lee Brown

Members of the Dolphin Sands community took to social media when a bushfire broke out Sunday evening, offering their homes and businesses as shelters for those unable to evacuate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.