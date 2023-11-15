Tassie banks contribute to miserly Christmas passing on rate rise in full

Tasmania's two home-grown banks have blown the state's struggling borrowers a pre-Christmas raspberry, passing on the latest interest rate rises to their customers.
Hobart-based MyState and Launceston-based Bank of US are among the biggest lenders in Tasmania, and both have confirmed they will hit their customers with 0.25 per cent increases in coming days.
That would add approximately $80 to the monthly repayments of a 25-year $500,000 mortgage, in an economy where many face surging fuel, rent and food prices.
The mainland banks, which also have a share of mortgages in Tasmania, all announced plans to pass on the rate rise last week.
The decisions came as a report showed plunging consumer confidence across the country.
Bank of Us chief executive officer Paul Ranson said the decision to increase the rates on its home, investment and commercial loans from November 21 was a response to the Reserve Bank's decision to hike its official cash rate last week.
"We understand that many households are facing a squeeze on their budgets. We encourage anyone who is having difficulty meeting their financial commitments to get in touch with our team," he said.
MyState chief executive officer Brett Morgan also confirmed the bank would raise interest rates by the same 0.25 per cent from this Friday.
He said the majority of borrowers remain ahead in repayments, but any experiencing difficulties should call the bank if they have concerns about future repayments.
"Almost a third of MyState customers are six months or more ahead in their mortgages, and 60 per cent are at least one payment ahead," he said.
"However, please call the bank if circumstances change, we are here to listen and help."
In parliament, Premier Jeremy Rockliff acknowledged the rate rise and its negative impact on many Tasmanian families' budgets.
"The average Tasmanian mortgage holder is now paying on average $14,000 more on interest repayments because of the increase in interest rates," he said, referring to the latest increase and the 12 others since May 2022.
