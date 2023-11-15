The Examiner
Worker injured after power pole snaps and falls at West Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:24pm
A worker is loaded into an ambulance after falling from a power pole at West Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A worker is in hospital after a power pole snapped at West Launceston.

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

