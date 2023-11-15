Worker injured after power pole snaps and falls at West Launceston

A worker is in hospital after a power pole snapped at West Launceston.
Brougham Street was closed to traffic shortly before 11am on Wednesday, November 15 when the power lines came down.
Emergency services attended the scene, and at 11.45am police confirmed an injured woman was taken to hospital after falling from a height.
Acting Sergeant Adam Upston said the pole was "rotten at the bottom" and the woman was in a serious but stable condition.
"A TasNetworks worker was about eight, nine metres up a ladder," he said.
"Another worker was holding the ladder at the bottom.
"The pole has just given way ... it was rotten at the bottom and has just given way with the ladder attached to it."
No outage was reported by TasNetworks.
Officers from health and safety regulator WorkSafe Tasmania were also called to the scene.
A TasNetworks spokesperson said the organisation was cooperating with police and WorkSafe Tasmania as investigations continue.
The spokesperson said TasNetworks was supporting the staff member, and affected employees, through its employee assistance program.
The road was closed for about an hour, and was reopened to traffic shortly after 12pm that day.
