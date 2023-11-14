Crash near East Coast campground blocks highway, motorists told to avoid area

One lane of the Tasman Highway is blocked as emergency services work to clear the scene of a crash at St Helens.
Police and other emergency services reported the single-vehicle crash near Dianas Basin shortly before 10.40am on Wednesday, 15 November.
Crews were at the scene, but did not report any injuries at that time.
The crash has blocked one lane of the highway and motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
More to come.
