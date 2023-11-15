REVEALED: All of the Tasmanians who have nominated for the 2023 AFL draft

Eighteen Tasmanians are hoping to have their AFL dreams made a reality at the 2023 national and rookie drafts.
Up from 16 last year, the Tasmanian talents featured on a list of 873 nominees released by The Herald Sun shortly after Monday's 3pm deadline.
The national draft takes place on Monday and Tuesday next week, with the rookie draft held on the following day as arguably the state's best crop of talent in recent years await their fate.
Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders are all but locked-in to be selected in the top 10, while James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker could also be picked in the first round on Monday night.
Clarence's Jack Callinan also featured at the national draft combine last month, while Coastal products Heath Ollington, who plays with North Launceston in the TSL, and Geordie Payne attended the Victorian state combine.
Four players who have had a taste of life in an AFL environment are looking for another chance.
Hugh Dixon, who played 11 games across stints at Fremantle and West Coast and three-game Hawk Jackson Callow graced the field, while Fraser Turner spent two years at Richmond and recently-delisted Cameron Owen one at Sydney.
Launceston's Thomas Beaumont and Tiernan McCormack, North Launceston's Oscar Van Dam and Clarence's Jack Dolliver and Max Mapley round out the Tasmanian State League nominees, while North-West pair Logan Elphinstone (Burnie) and Beau Nash (Devonport) have also put their names forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.