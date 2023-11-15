AI cameras keep drivers accountable and the rest of us safe

IN RESPONSE to Dale Newman (The Examiner, November 15):
If it keeps mobile phone users accountable it's a good thing. There are less eyes down from oncoming cars when I'm driving now since these cameras have been rolled out. Must be making a difference. Eyes down and concentrating on messaging rather than driving is a disaster waiting to happen. It's good to know that the data is deleted unless a suspected infringement has been detected.
Neville Stott, Launceston
A FORMER UTAS IT technician informed me a number of years ago that IT outages were invariably software upgrade failures, albeit Optus's recent denial!
Optus's outage caused customer outrage by offering extra free data as mere compensation, but loss of business trading can only be recompensed by monetary exchange.
If Optus does not avail itself of being a good corporate citizen, a plethora of class-actions may be a customer's retort for compensation?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THIS time last year, Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University and leading commentator of COVID throughout the pandemic, Catherine Bennett, said being on a cruise ship was safer than being in a hotel.
Obviously the government can see that now having her as the chair of the COViD "inquiry" makes it fatally compromised and the clumsiest attempt ever at a whitewash.
Presumably they just don't care?
James Newton, Newstead
IN RESPONSE to Emily Bailie's letter in The Examiner (November 14): So you do not feel a wee bit hypocritical that you have a house in Riverside, but you don't want land cleared for more houses? Guess what, people need to live somewhere, preferably in houses, not hollowed out logs. If you really want to vent your anger, protest against federal government immigration policy, last year over 300 thousand immigrants came to Australia, with a massive housing shortage, this only makes it worse.
Adrian Southgate, Flinstone, Arthur's Lake
IT IS unfortunate how we, as a community, can tolerate the genocide that is happening right under everybody's eyes in Gaza as long as it is perpetrated by a 'democratic' country we share friendly relations with. The atrocities could have stopped more than a month ago if the US had taken actions instead of hiding behind meaningless words to save their face. It could have saved the lives of thousands of children and avoided the horror even more have to live under. Of all the Western politicians only Emmanuel Macron called the situation as it is and he deserves credit for that.
Israel is not known for observing the demands of the UN. It has illegally built dwellings for ultra right Jews on land that isn't theirs, it has repeatedly bombed highly densely populated areas illegally. It keeps on claiming Hamas is operating from hospital and other humanitarian grounds, which have not been verified by the UN or anybody else for years. Despite that, our government is swallowing those fabrications that are meant to circumvent the obligations under the UN rules for conducting wars, that apply to every other country on earth.
When is enough enough and we all can call out the inhumane terror Israel is inflicting on the Palestinian People without being denounced as racist?
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya
PRIMARY Health Tasmania's Phil Edmondson shows typical large salary CEO thinking when he suggests we should pay for an ambulance service.
Instead of being proud that Tassie has a free service for its citizens, paying for it would follow other states and bow down to the almighty dollar.
Blind Freddy could see the consequences this would have on low income earners who would be priced out of the ride.
Fatalities would be inevitable while hesitant others would become poorer in health and end up costing the system more overall.
People on large incomes rarely understand how tough the struggle is when you are a long way from the top.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
CONGRATULATIONS IGA. On special were three salad vegetables, two meats and a half price bread. No fizzy drinks or unhealthy foods in the advertisement. Setting a trend for other supermarkets to follow. We can only hope.
J. Breen, Newnham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.