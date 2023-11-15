AI cameras keep drivers accountable and the rest of us safe

IT IS unfortunate how we, as a community, can tolerate the genocide that is happening right under everybody's eyes in Gaza as long as it is perpetrated by a 'democratic' country we share friendly relations with. The atrocities could have stopped more than a month ago if the US had taken actions instead of hiding behind meaningless words to save their face. It could have saved the lives of thousands of children and avoided the horror even more have to live under. Of all the Western politicians only Emmanuel Macron called the situation as it is and he deserves credit for that.

