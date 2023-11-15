Millwood's former partner details flurry of property sales

Launceston paedophile John Wayne Millwood's former partner, Sonia Finlay, has told court she executed the sale of at least one his inner city properties as both the vendor and the purchaser.
Ms Finlay has given testimony in a Federal Court hearing which was instigated by Sheahan Lock Partners to recover his assets so he can pay the victim of his child sexual abuse $5.3 million as ordered by the Supreme Court in 2021.
Millwood, with the assistance of Ms Finlay, his daughter Sarah Millwood and accountant Ken Davey, began to carry out a plan on the day he was due to be sentenced for his crimes in 2016 to divest himself of millions of dollars worth of property, artwork, company shareholdings, superannuation and other money.
Millwood has denied in court that this was to prevent his victim any compensation payout.
He claimed he wanted to act on his will as he believed he would die in jail.
One of Millwood's properties at 114 Frederick Street was sold on the day he was sentenced to jail for $340,000 to a company called Millfin for which Ms Millwood and Ms Finlay are directors.
She agreed that this meant she had executed the sale as a vendor and a purchaser.
Ms Finlay did not recall a valuation being carried out and no real estate agent was commissioned to sell the property.
The property was sold by the company for $503,000 four months later.
His property at 159-161 St John Street was sold at the same time as the Frederick Street property for $800,000 to a company called Milsone, owned by his daughter.
Ms Finlay said she lent money to the company to allow for the property purchase.
The same property was sold 16 months later for $1.1 million to Virgin Australia co-founder Rob Sherrard.
Ms Finlay provided testimony on a Low Head property she bought with Millwood in 2011, but had verbally agreed with him that he could pay his share when he was able to.
She said Millwood paid off the loan with interest in 2018 and instructed his accountant to gift his share of the property to Ms Finlay's son Duncan.
