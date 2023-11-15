The Examiner
State's top legal body against minimum terms for child sex crimes

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
If it passes through parliament, a government bill will impose child sex perpetrators with minimum mandatory sentences of between two, three or four years for a range of offences.
The Tasmanian Law Society has condemned legislation passed in the House of Assembly which will impose mandatory minimum jail terms for child sex crimes, unless a court judge can justify that such sentences would be unjust.

