Long journey from Launceston pays off for nation's top-ranked lawn bowler

Josh Walker-Davis takes plenty of pride in becoming Australia's top-ranked lawn bowler.
In addition to playing six years at North Launceston, four at Trevallyn and one at Longford before joining Wynyard last year, the 22-year-old is reaping the rewards of becoming a journeyman performer.
The first-year apprentice greenskeeper spent half the year on the road attending club tournaments across Australia and accumulating ranking points.
And when the latest national player rankings from Bowls Australia were announced, Walker-Davis had leapfrogged Corey Wedlock, of NSW, at the top.
"I'm not entirely sure how it works but if you play in tournaments and do well you get heaps of points," he said.
"Being from Tassie, there's not that many here compared to the mainland so it means a lot of travel but I get to see places and play bowls the same time, it's great.
"I've know I've worked really hard for it and it is really good."
Making plenty of sacrifices such as sleeping in bowls club car parks, the former West Launceston Primary and Riverside High student also enjoyed financial benefits.
"We won a $40,000 tournament at Dubbo so the four of us each walked away with $10,000, that was a pretty big win, and when you pick up other little ones that keeps you going
"In the last two years I've been taking it seriously. I've always played but thought I might as well give it a crack and even if you make runner-up it usually covers the cost of the trip.
"I'm pretty lucky to be able to do it but there's a lot of traveling and waiting at airports. But it's good experience and better than being stuck at home."
In addition to playing for Wynyard, Walker-Davis has also been travelling to NSW every weekend from April to June to play for East Maitland Bowling Club in Newcastle.
He said he still loves the sport and has plenty of long-term ambitions.
"Hopefully I can now try and push for the Australian squad and it would be awesome to get into the Tassie team.
"I would love to become a world champion. There are a few different world titles and that would certainly be the ultimate goal and something I'm striving for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.