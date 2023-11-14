Tassie wine awards pour out a first while Grain of the Silo is crowned

Grain of Silos' thirst to champion local produce, particularly wine, has reaped rewards at the Tasmanian Wine List Awards.
The Launceston restaurant took out the top gong of Best Wine List Award at the annual event, with Pepper's Silo Hotel general manager Paul Seaman saying they were proud to represent the best wine in the state.
"If our wine list can do that and represent the best, then that's a wonderful accolade and recognition for us and our producers," Mr Seaman said.
"I think we're always trying to continually improve and challenge ourselves to demonstrate the best of the region, it's something we continue to do."
Mr Seaman said the restaurant's overall theme was championing local produce and industry.
"We're a vehicle for them to be showcased," he said.
"They do all the hard work."
This year's awards were announced on Monday, November 13 and the quality field meant a highly commended category was introduced for the first time.
For Judges' Choice of Best Wine List, Grain of the Silos was joined on the podium with Mures Upper Deck and Peppina.
"We want to acknowledge the wonderful peers we were alongside, Mures and Peppina," Mr Seaman said.
"It's an honour to be recognised along with them."
Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies said the depth and quality of local wine offerings from all finalist venues was a step up this year.
She said it reflected the growing sophistication of the island as a wine and food destination.
"Not only did we see an increase in new and geographically-dispersed entrants, their wine lists featured a much greater range of wine producers, locations, varieties and vintages than previously seen," Ms Davies said.
Peppers Silo will be contending once again at the Tourism Awards this Friday, where they received silver last year. While they've also previously received a chefs hat in the Australian Food Guide.
