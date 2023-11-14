The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tassie wine awards pour out a first while Grain of the Silo is crowned

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grain of Silos' thirst to champion local produce, particularly wine, has reaped rewards at the Tasmanian Wine List Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.