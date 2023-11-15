Tickets snapped up for tiny music festival attracting big King act

The first round of coveted tickets for A Festival Called Panama are being snapped up by music lovers in the initial ballot.
The small three-day festival held in March at Lone Star valley, near Lilydale, will see 1500 people head into the forest to observe a carefully curated and unique selection of artists.
The lucky PANAMA patrons will be served up a mix of musical talents and genres, including Australian surf-rock neo soul, Kenyan-inspired hip-hop, blues and roots, experimental German krautrock and experimental J-pop.
Headlining is Australia's biggest independent music artist of the year King Stingray, who describe their music as Yolnu surf rock, singing "ancient indigenous melodies" mixed with "surf, indie and funk".
The six-member rock band from Northern Territory's Arnhem land won the best independent rock album, independent album of the year, and breakthrough artist of the year at this year's Australian Independent Records Awards.
They will be joined by a line-up that includes New Zealand band The Beths, Aria award nominated Indigenous Australian blues and roots singer Emily Wurramara, Maori women Jen Cloher and T'honi and Brisbane band Full Flower Moon Band.
Festival organisers said they were bringing another collection of moment makers into the valley.
"We've tried, as always, to bring the highest calibre through a broad range of the quiet, the stunning, the epic, and the immense," they said.
The event has links to the Golconda Circus Festival which began in the 1990s and ended more than twenty years later.
A Festival Called Panama officially entered the musical festival circuit in 2014, where its founding organisers described it as a festival delivering quality performance art.
A second round of ballot invitations will be sent November 18.
The Northern Tasmanian music festival follows another popular event on the music festival calendar for 2024.
