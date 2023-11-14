Webster 'very surprised' after hat-trick, five-wicket haul in same game

For most cricketers, achieving a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in their career would be enough.
However, South Launceston's Caitlyn Webster ticked it off in the same match on Saturday - taking 5-5 in her side's win over Westbury.
To make the off-spinner's achievement even more miraculous, all of her wickets were bowled and were taken in the space of seven deliveries.
"This is my first hat-trick in senior cricket, so that's pretty exciting but usually if I get to that point where I've taken two wickets in a row - it's a bit of a running joke that my next one is often a wide," she said.
"It's pretty exciting to pull it off and take the three wickets [in a row] and obviously in total the five-for."
Webster started the innings by wicket-keeping for 10 overs, before being brought on to bowl by skipper Ava Curtis in the 13th over.
She only went for one run in that over before going on to take five wickets, with the hat-trick ball that dismissed Amelia Mason only just hitting the stumps.
"It was a close call, it bounced, took the inside of her bat onto her pad and then just clipped the top of middle and leg stump, so it only just happened," she said.
"But nonetheless, it was very exciting and the girls were up and about and got around me which was good fun."
Having previously kept wicket for the Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, taking up off-spin happened "by coincidence" according to Webster, who has spent the last 18 months on the sidelines.
She ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament playing football for Old Launcestonians and is just pleased to be back playing as the Knights jostle for their ninth consecutive premiership.
They've started in strong fashion, having won their first four matches.
"It definitely helps that we've had the core group from last season and seasons before stick around, so I definitely attribute the success to that quite a bit," she said.
"But there's also been some strong individual performances, I think Ava has really stepped up as captain and obviously she's had a few good knocks with a 49 not out and then a century against Riverside.
"Obviously under the coaching of Belinda [Wegman] and still having Naomie [O'Loughlin] around is really helpful as well."
