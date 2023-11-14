If the team's roots are strong, the tree will grow

Tuesday's AFL announcement of its investment in Tasmania's talent pathways is a significant step towards nurturing and developing the state's young footballers. The investment should ensure talented juniors grow into teenagers and young twenty-somethings ready to be drafted by our inaugural men's and women's teams and beyond.
Having strong junior and colts competitions in Tasmania is crucial for the success and sustainability of an AFL club here. Having this in place should be compulsory in any plans for a Tasmanian AFL club. Why? Because it gives locals something to immediately align with from the moment the teams set foot on the park.
I saw the result of doing it the other way with the Brisbane Bears. The Bears' inaugural team had unwanted players from other clubs cobbled together like a foreign legion. South East Queensland footy fans had no homegrown local they could barrack for; it was part of several reasons why it took so long for that club to succeed.
Here's what should happen now this investment is in place.
Tasmania should build upon its already existing talent pool within the state, seek to expand it, and directly link grassroots involvement with the professional Australian Football League. It is a no-brainer and a good thing that the building blocks are in place.
Talented local coaches and those already in the AFL system should form a coaching group to ensure high-quality training and guidance are in place for aspiring AFL footballers.
There should be a grassroots connection. This ensures decisions are made considering the local level, which is, after all, the foundation of the sport.
We should learn from other successful models. By analysing national and international talent identification methods and academies, Tasmania could implement a program that matches or surpasses the best in the field, ensuring our team is competitive from its inception.
If the Tasmanian AFL club has a well-structured and supported junior and Colts competition and an academy system as soon as possible with a significant aim of feeding talent into the AFL team, the club should be successful. Having this in place would also build upon the strong football culture within the state, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the sport at all levels. If the roots are strong, the tree will grow.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
