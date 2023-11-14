The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Things looking favourably for fire torn town with threat downgraded

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 14 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania Fire Service says the bushfire at Dolphin Sands has been contained and the threat now reduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.