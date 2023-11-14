Things looking favourably for fire torn town with threat downgraded

Tasmania Fire Service says the bushfire at Dolphin Sands has been contained and the threat now reduced.
The fire on Tasmania's East Coast broke out around 6pm Sunday evening, where crews spent most of the night battling a fast moving blaze.
Incident Controller Stuart Males said about 12 ground crews continued work at Dolphin Sands on Tuesday, patrolling and containing any hot spots.
"Thankfully the fire remains within the containment lines that were established yesterday, and things are looking favourable," he said.
"Two helicopters are continuing to conduct waterbombing in some areas, to assist ground crews with the effort."
Two homes, a shed and a car were destroyed on Sunday night when the bushfire sparked, while some structures, including power lines, were damaged.
Mr Males said at this stage, Dolphin Sands Road remained closed due to the ongoing work of emergency services in the area.
"We hope to have this reopened soon, and we thank community members for their patience and understanding as this important safety work is undertaken," Mr Males said.
"The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing."
