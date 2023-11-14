Whiff of hope over alternative site for new Bicheno ambulance station

Consultation over the location of a new Bicheno Ambulance Station has left a community group feeling optimistic that it's being heard.
The Department of Health met with key stakeholders in the East Coast town on Monday, November 13.
A department spokesperson said the meetings were part of further consultation about the site for the Bicheno Ambulance Station.
"Monday's meetings are focused on the considerations for selecting a suitable site for an ambulance station, and other sites that have been previously considered," the spokesperson said.
"We are currently considering the proposal recently put forward by Bicheno Investments to establish the new ambulance station at the corner of Tasman Highway and Jetty Road, and doing due diligence to understand the potential suitability of the site."
The department had plans approved for 60A Burgess Street in October on land it had compulsorily acquired from Bicheno Investments.
Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod was in one of the meetings with other members of the associations, while others involved included the department, stakeholders from the local business community and health sector, and Ambulance Tasmania.
He said it was a positive meeting and felt the group was actively listened to.
"There seems to be a genuine desire to provide the best outcome," Mr McLeod said.
The community group have raised concerns over the Burgess Street site since it was first proposed in 2022, and support a station on Jetty Road.
"We spoke quite a bit particularly on that proposal [Jetty Road]," he said.
"I asked how long due diligence would take, and they said it would be three months."
Mr McLeod understood storm water was an issue with the alternative site.
"It was discussed if that was not an ok site, do we go back [to Burgess Street]? Our view is we don't," he said.
"If it's not a suitable location, then find a way to make it work ... if not that, it has to be somewhere else."
During the meeting an Ambulance Tasmania representative shared they wanted an ambulance station everyone is proud of, Mr McLeod said.
"We want to be proud of it too," he said.
"We think if it's on Jetty Road we would be proud of it."
State Health Minister Guy Barnett dismissed Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White's claim that the Bicheno community hadn't been listened to.
He said the Burgess Street site had been selected as the preferred location following community consultation in 2022.
"Further consultation is now underway with the council, stakeholders and others on a proposed new site for an ambulance station," Mr Barnett said.
He said the government was committed to delivering a new ambulance station for the Bicheno community.
Ms White said the government's lack of engagement with the community had further delayed a new station.
"60A Burgess Street is not an appropriate site for the station, and the government needs to work on a new location as a matter of urgency," Ms White said.
