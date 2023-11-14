The Examiner
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Whiff of hope over alternative site for new Bicheno ambulance station

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Consultation over the location of a new Bicheno Ambulance Station has left a community group feeling optimistic that it's being heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.