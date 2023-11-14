AFL unveils revamped talent pathway for young Tasmanian footballers

The AFL has unveiled a revamped talent pathway it says is pivotal to Tasmanian teams succeeding in national competitions.
National representatives joined state chiefs for photographs with young players to publicise a new structure they believe will give young Tasmanians a clear route into the AFL and AFLW.
It said an annual commitment of $500,000 will elevate the existing pathway program to give as many players as possible the chance to realise their dreams of being drafted.
The new model will see the appointment of a new state talent manager, a dedicated skill acquisition coach and three regional development coaches, all targeting boys and girls aged 12-15.
Praise for the scheme came from the top with AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon saying it was a pivotal investment ahead of Tasmania gaining the AFL's 19th licence.
"It's vital for us and a key priority as we look ahead to Tasmania entering the competition," Dillon said.
"Part of a Tasmanian club being successful in both competitions is needing Tasmanian talent to be a cornerstone of that success.
"There is a rich history of Tasmanian players who have made it to the elite level, and we want to strengthen this even further by ensuring there's a clear, strong pathway for all young Tasmanian footballers to play our game, giving every boy and girl the opportunity to represent their region and state on the national stage.
"As we look towards the future of Australian football in Tassie, it's exciting to think the 12 to 15-year-old kids who join this talent program now, will be Tasmania Football Club's first intake when it joins the league, which will be a milestone moment for our game."
Tasmania Football Club also welcomed the commitment to elevate and invest in the talent pathway system.
Chair Grant O'Brien said: "A high quality and robust talent pathway is vital for us to meet our objective to have as many young Tasmanian men and women representing their home team when Tasmania's first AFL club competes in the national competition."
However, the announcement prompted a mixed reaction from North Launceston president Thane Brady ahead of the State League being disbanded at the end of next season.
"The up-side is if we pick up the right people the academy model has proven to be beneficial in developing talent - Gold Coast a prime example," Brady said.
"The down-side is pity the AFL deprived Tasmania this opportunity over many years and I feel for the majority of kids in the north that in future when graduating and not drafted to the AFL their development opportunities end with community standard only available."
The AFL said a skill acquisition coach will work statewide to ensure best practice in skill development, while the development coaches will seek to extend talent pathway opportunities from the age of 12 right through to the AFL and AFLW.
The program's intent is to complement existing clubs and associations.
O'Brien said since the announcement of the inaugural Tasmania FC board in September, there had been significant progress toward the launch of Tasmania's AFL Club but the establishment of a training and administration facility was eagerly awaited.
"This announcement today only emphasises the need for that facility to help ensure as many Tasmanians as possible are representing our state's club when we launch in the AFL and AFLW," he added.
"This investment by the AFL is further evidence that the vital elements of our Tasmanian AFL club are starting to materialise."
Tasmania FC will be involved in the new talent pathway program and the AFL said it will also continue to support North Melbourne's Next Generation Academy program.
