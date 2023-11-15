Mona Foma a 'veritable orgy of creativity': 2024 lineup dropped

Tasmania is set to be transformed across three weekends of "unpredictable" music and art with the 16th instalment of Mona Foma, returning in February.
Following the first announcement of Queens of the Stone Age headlining the festival, the stage has been set for the 500 performers that will descend on Hobart and Launceston.
Launceston's Cataract Gorge will play host to a one-day bash in the third and final weekend, where Melbourne cult icons TISM will take the stage- having only performed three times in the past decade.
Artistic director Brian Ritchie said he was excited to see performances in the Gorge, as it was the "spiritual homeland" of Launcestonians.
"It's one of the greatest possible places to do a concert in the world," Mr Ritchie said.
Those looking for a more relaxing side of the festival are invited to the Gorge for Morning Meditations, delivered by Tasmanian ensemble Where Water Meets.
The 2023 edition of Mona Foma brought the likes of Nashville indie darling Soccer Mommy and lyrical hip-hop poet Kae Tempest to Launceston, but Mr Ritchie said Tasmania lacked the influx of international talent before Mona Foma started up.
"We create an environment that doesn't exist outside of the festival season and doesn't really exist outside of Mona Foma," Mr Ritchie said.
'Mona Foma wrangles over 500 performers and artists from places as far flung as Nigeria, Taiwan, Rajasthan and Launceston into a veritable orgy of creativity.
"We're bringing in local artists; 40 Tasmanian based bands are playing at the museum itself during the course of the festival both inside and outside."
With artists pulled from around the world, you may think it's a mission to bring talented international artists all the way to Launceston.
But Mr Ritchie said more often than not, they come knocking at our door.
"International touring was shut down during COVID, so a lot of the bands have pent up energy and that's how we're getting some of these touring artists," he said.
"Other times artists who have previously been in the festival recommend us to their friends."
The full lineup and tickets for Mona Foma 2024 are available at 10am on Tuesday, November 21 through Mona Foma's website.
