Boag's Brewery director takes on top job at farmers advocacy body

Boag's Brewery leader Nathan Calman will take on the top job of chief executive at Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association early in the new year.
The brewery director of James Boag and Son in Launceston was announced by the state's peak advocacy body for farmers on Tuesday, November 14.
Mr Calman said he had always had a keen interest in farming and agriculture.
"I aim to hit the ground running to understand the pressures on members and the support they require to prosper and grow the industry in Tasmania," Mr Calman said.
He said his immediate focus would be on the issues impacting famers today.
"What I see right now as a priority is addressing the fire levy, ongoing infrastructure projects like Marinus, navigating the broader challenges linked to compulsory land acquisition, and making sure the TFGA members see value for their membership," he said.
On Mr Calman's selection, TFGA president Ian Sauer said a meticulous search had been undertaken to find the most suitable candidate.
"Nathan comes with an excellent understanding of our strategic needs and the importance of the work we do in the advocacy and policy space," Mr Sauer said.
"There are many pressing issues affecting farmers, particularly when it comes to ongoing infrastructure developments, the treatment of farmers, and tackling the severity of the current dry season."
Mr Calman will take over the reins from interim chief executive Alastair Cameron.
"He has guided the TFGA with the utmost professionalism and maintaining a positive momentum in our advocacy for farmers," Mr Sauer said.
"We deeply appreciate his efforts and dedication as interim CEO."
Mr Calman has worked for Lion, Boags' parent company, for the past 16 years and spent the last six years on the board of Self Help Workplace in Youngtown. He also holds masters in brewing and business administration.
