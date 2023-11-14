The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Boag's Brewery director takes on top job at farmers advocacy body

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:31pm
Boag's Brewery leader Nathan Calman will take on the top job of chief executive at Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association early in the new year.

