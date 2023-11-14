Flurry of excitement at QVMAG as huge shipment of butterflies arrive

Around 600 butterflies and 150 stick insects were added to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery this month, adding to Australia's fifth largest butterfly collection.
The new additions form part of the Lambkin-Knight collection, who through 50 years of research built an extensive collection of more than 12,000 butterflies from across Australia, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
Many of the new specimens came from the Torres Straight Islands, according to museum collections officer Simon Fearn.
"There's bound to be some new species there; it's going to be of great scientific interest," Mr Fearn said.
He said butterflies and insects were of growing interest to researchers, as many of their habitats were going underwater.
"With the sea level effects in the region, the natural habitats of these butterflies - mangroves, low- lying coastal plains - are slowly going underwater...there's a real race to try and document the fauna," he said.
"This is a nationally and internationally significant collection and some of the specimens were collected in the 1960s, from Melbourne, Brisbane, and Townsville, in areas that have all been cleared for housing.
"We now have a unique record of what we're losing as urbanisation continues... so it's a very valuable collection as time goes on."
The donation follows a successful fundraising effort from the Butterfly Brilliance appeal in 2021/2022, which raised money for new entomology cabinets to store the new shipment for future generations of researchers.
General manager of creative arts and cultural services Shane Fitzgerald said the latest delivery welcomed an "incredible range" of species to QVMAG's collection.
"The Lambkin-Knight collection is an outstanding showcase of butterfly research from across the globe," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"Since the arrival of this latest shipment, our team have been working to re-house all specimens into our new suite of entomology cabinets to preserve this magnificent collection for generations to come."
