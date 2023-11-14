The Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Flurry of excitement at QVMAG as huge shipment of butterflies arrive

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 600 butterflies and 150 stick insects were added to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery this month, adding to Australia's fifth largest butterfly collection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.