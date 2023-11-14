Magnay ready to keep making a big impression for JackJumpers

Will Magnay is turning up the heat on the JackJumpers' semi-final rematch with New Zealand Breakers in Launceston on Thursday.
Fresh from his return from a long-term foot injury, the 208-centimetre forward said he couldn't wait for more game time against familiar foes.
"They're very dangerous," he said of the Breakers, who denied the JackJumpers a second straight grand final last season.
"They play a similar style to us and they're going to game plan very well and it's going to be a bit of a dogfight I think, very physical, and up in Launnie again in that hot stadium. I think tempers will be high and it could be a lot of fun."
After five months out, the 25-year-old Queenslander returned to action with 12 minutes on court in the 82-72 defeat of the 36ers on Saturday.
"I'm just grateful to be back out there. Everyone was excited for me and it was a nice day for me.
"Obviously you want to get it right and when you start to push playing games and keep getting told 'Next week, next week' that's when it starts to become frustrating.
"But I'm in a great situation. Everyone's been looking after me and I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had to recover here."
Coach Mark Radford said Magnay is a pivotal part of the JackJumpers' set-up.
"Will's had some challenging injuries but he's been elite with his rehab and I've seen a real growth in him as a young player," he said.
"He brings a different dimension to our group with his strength and physicality and his presence in the paint as a rim protector is as good as anyone in the league."
With the JackJumpers sitting six-and-four and the Breakers two and six, Radford said last year's semi-final loss was a motivating factor ahead of the third-versus-ninth encounter at the Silverdome.
"Last year's playoffs - that sits front and centre for me. When teams beat you in the finals they leave a mark on you, and you have to learn from that," he said.
"People have talked about the winning and losing up there. We've played really good teams there and we've been a really good team ... and it's difficult to win games in the NBL."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.