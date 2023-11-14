Builder Energy Street Pty Ltd set to be liquidated after sale attempt fails

A Launceston residential building firm which called in voluntary administrators had liabilities of $3 million a report to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission shows.
Energy Street Pty Ltd owed $2.4 million to creditors and $96,000 to its 12 employees.
The report on company activities and property reveals the company was owed $519,000 in addition to $499,000 by Hobart building firm Multi-Res builders.
The company called in administrators in August.
Joint administrator Travis Anderson of Deloitte said that administrators had been unable to sell the company as a going concern so had made a decision to wind down its operations in an orderly manner.
"Work in progress was completed and trading has now ceased," Mr Anderson said.
"The company is now in the process of vacating its premises in Westbury Rd in Prospect."
About half the employees left the company while the other half were given notice, he said.
Mr Anderson said a second meeting of creditors would be convened soon.
He said creditors would decide whether entering into a deed of company arrangement was appropriate or whether it would go into liquidation.
The report revealed 75 creditors owed amounts between $49 and the secured creditor National Australia Bank $1.1 million.
Major creditors are the Australian Taxation Office ($413,000) and a number of vehicle suppliers Toyota Finance ($23,000), Pepper Asset Finance ($50,000), Secure Funding ($36,000), Metro Finance ($18,700) and Volkswagon Finance ($10,000).
Company directors Rodney Paterson and Wayne Mitchell were owed $120,000 and $65,000 respectively.
A number of Launceston businesses were also owed substantial sums Simons Carpet, Launceston ($35,000), SHG Trade Solutions ($26,000), Wayne Manion Plumbing Service ($65,000), Rexel Electrical Supplies ($99,000), Cowdery Plumbing ($24,000), J&T Phillips Joinery ($41,000), Becks Mitre 10 ($20,000) and SWAT Pest Management ($18,000).
The Department of State Growth was owed $27,000 and the City of Launceston $1243.
